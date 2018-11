The Norwegian frigate "KNM Helge Ingstad" takes on water after a collision with the tanker "Sola TS" in Oygarden, Norway, November 10, 2018. NTB Scanpix/Marit Hommedal via REUTERS

OSLO (Reuters) - A shipwrecked Norwegian navy frigate that collided with an oil tanker off the Norwegian coast on Thursday sank further on Tuesday and was almost completely submerged, pictures taken by the Norwegian Coastal Administration showed.

It was not immediately clear whether the operations of the nearby Sture crude export terminal were affected.