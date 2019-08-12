Suspect in Norway mosque shooting appears in court with wounds

Philip Manshaus, who is suspected of an armed attack at Al-Noor Islamic Centre Mosque and killing his stepsister and his lawyer Unni Fries appear in court in Oslo, Norway, August 12, 2019. NTB Scanpix/Cornelius Poppe via REUTERS

OSLO (Reuters) - The man suspected of shooting at people inside a Norwegian mosque on Saturday, and of killing his stepsister, appeared in court on Monday with black eyes and wounds on his face and neck.

Police are initially seeking to hold Philip Manshaus in custody for four weeks on suspicion of murder and breach of anti-terrorism law. Manshaus, who briefly smiled at photographers, does not admitted to any crime, his lawyer said earlier.