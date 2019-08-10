One person injured in shooting at Norway mosque, suspect in custody

OSLO (Reuters) - One person has been injured in a shooting inside a mosque in Norway, police said on Saturday, adding that one man had been apprehended.

The suspected shooter at the al-Noor Islamic Centre near the country’s capital was described as “a young white man”, the police added.

The victim was a 75-year-old member of the congregation, mosque director Irfan Mushtaq told TV2.

“The man carried two shotgun-like weapons and a pistol. He broke through a glass door and fired shots,” he said.

The shooter, who wore body armor, was overpowered by members of the mosque before police arrived, Mushtaq added.