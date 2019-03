A policeman gestures outside Brynseng School after an attacker armed with a knife injured a teacher and three other staff, in Oslo, Norway March 19, 2019. Jon Eeg/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NORWAY OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN NORWAY.

OSLO (Reuters) - A pupil attacked several employees at a school in Oslo on Tuesday, injuring four people, police said.

The boy had threatened staff with a bread knife, although none of the injuries were from the knife, police told public broadcaster NRK.

The four people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said on Twitter.