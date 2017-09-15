FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway foreign minister becomes president of World Economic Forum
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 15, 2017 / 3:18 PM / a month ago

Norway foreign minister becomes president of World Economic Forum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s Foreign Minister Boerge Brende has resigned from his position to become president of the World Economic Forum, he told a news conference on Friday

Brende will keep his position until mid-October. Before becoming foreign minister in 2013, he was the WEF’s managing director in 2008-2009 and 2011-2013

Prime Minister Erna Solberg won re-election on Monday and is in talks to other parties to form a new government.

Reporting by Henrik Stolen; Editing by Gwladys Fouche and Alison Willaims

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.