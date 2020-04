FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Norwegian central bank in Oslo, Norway March 6, 2018. Picture taken March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway could see its biggest decline in mortgage demand this quarter since the financial crisis more than a decade ago, a central bank survey of the banking industry showed on Thursday.

The decline in demand for mortgages was primarily explained by the effects of efforts to control the novel coronavirus outbreak, it added.