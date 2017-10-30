FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One body found near wreckage of Russian helicopter off Svalbard
#World News
October 30, 2017 / 7:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

One body found near wreckage of Russian helicopter off Svalbard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - The body of a man who died when a Russian Mi-8 helicopter crashed off the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard on Thursday was found near the crash site at the bottom of the sea, the office of the governor of Svalbard said on Monday.

Eight Russian men -- five crew and three passengers -- died on board a helicopter that crashed on Thursday on its way from the abandoned Pyramiden settlement to the coal mining port of Barentsburg.

“The deceased was located by an ROV (remotely operated underwater vehicle) on the ocean floor approximately 130 meters (142 yards) from the helicopter,” the office of the governor of Svalbard said in a statement on its website on Monday.

This was the first body located after the crash. The other seven individuals are missing, presumed dead.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
