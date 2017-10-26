Russian helicopter missing at sea off Arctic island

OSLO/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Norwegian rescuers searched on Thursday for a Russian helicopter missing at sea with eight people on board off the coast of the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard.

“We have two helicopters and several small boats searching the area,” Tore Hongset, the leader of the rescue coordination operation, told Reuters.

“There is bad visibility and it’s snowing. No wind, but a lot of waves,” he said. The remote northern region is nearing 24-hour darkness as winter closes in.

The hope was that the helicopter had ditched and was floating rather than crashed. The helicopter is a Russian-made Mil Mi-8, which carried five crew and three passengers.

“They all have Russian-sounding names,” said Hongset, who said he could not confirm any nationality. Russian coal company Arktikugol runs the coal mine at Barentsburg, which employs Russian and Ukrainian miners.

An official at the Russian company Convers Avia Air told Reuters that it owned the helicopter and had lost communication with it.

The helicopter was on its way from the abandoned Pyramiden settlement to the coal mining port of Barentsburg, but was later confirmed to have gone down in the ocean a few kilometres from its destination.

Located around 700 kilometres (435 miles) north of the European mainland, Svalbard is governed under a treaty that grants NATO-member Norway sovereignty while allowing other signatories to do business and exploit natural resources.

More than 40 countries are parties to the treaty. Moscow has maintained a presence on the islands for decades as a strategic foothold in the high north.