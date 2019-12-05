Norwegian economy to grow at quicker pace than expected: statistics agency

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s mainland economy, which excludes the volatile oil and shipping sectors, will likely grow by 2.4% in 2020, slightly faster than the 2.2% predicted in September, Statistics Norway (SSB) said on Thursday.

In 2019, mainland GDP is expected to grow by 2.5%, up from the 2.4% the agency forecast three months ago.

While the outlook for the global economy has improved in recent months, the Norwegian economy will still slow in the coming years, SSB said.

“Over the next 12 months, the cyclical upturn that began in early 2017 is likely to come to an end. The slowdown in the international economy and the markedly lower growth in petroleum investments are contributing to the change of pace,” it said.

SSB maintained its view that the central bank’s key policy interest rate has likely peaked after four hikes in the last 15 months.