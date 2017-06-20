Election victory remains within grasp, Norway's PM says

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's right-wing minority government can still win re-election in September despite lagging the center opposition in recent opinion polls, Conservative Party Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Tuesday.

"In most polls we're close to securing a continuation of the government ... but there's still some work to do," she told a news conference.

Solberg's Conservatives rule in coalition with the populist Progress Party, relying on the backing of the smaller Liberals and Christian Democrats to win majority for legislation and fiscal budgets.