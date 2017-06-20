FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Election victory remains within grasp, Norway's PM says
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 20, 2017 / 9:16 AM / 2 months ago

Election victory remains within grasp, Norway's PM says

File Photo - Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg speaks during the opening of a production line for the car industry at a branch of Norway's Hydro aluminum company in Grevenbroich, Germany May 4, 2017.Wolfgang Rattay

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's right-wing minority government can still win re-election in September despite lagging the center opposition in recent opinion polls, Conservative Party Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Tuesday.

"In most polls we're close to securing a continuation of the government ... but there's still some work to do," she told a news conference.

Solberg's Conservatives rule in coalition with the populist Progress Party, relying on the backing of the smaller Liberals and Christian Democrats to win majority for legislation and fiscal budgets.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.