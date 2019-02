A general view of the Norwegian central bank in Oslo, Norway March 6, 2018. Picture taken March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion wealth fund will no longer run its unlisted real estate arm as a separate unit from the main wealth fund, the central bank said on Thursday.

“The Executive Board finds that it is no longer appropriate to organize the management of unlisted real estate separately,” the central bank said in a letter to the finance ministry dated Feb. 7.