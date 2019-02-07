Norway's central bank to return unlisted property to wealth fund

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion wealth fund will no longer run its unlisted property arm as a separate unit from the main wealth fund and will lower the overall share of investments it puts into real estate, the central bank said on Thursday.

A general view of the Norwegian central bank in Oslo, Norway March 6, 2018. Picture taken March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche

The new strategy will enable the main fund to start investing in residential properties, said Deputy Central Bank Governor Egil Matsen. Up until now, the unlisted property arm has focused on logistics, office and retail space.

The fund presently invests Norway’s revenues from oil production into foreign stocks, bonds and unlisted property. The latter accounted for 2.7 percent of the fund’s value as of Sept. 30.

Unlisted property investments are run by Norges Bank Real Estate Management (NBREM) and are headed by CEO Karsten Kallevig.

This is separate from Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), which runs the main wealth fund and is headed by CEO Yngve Slyngstad. Listed property investments are run by NBIM.

The board of the central bank is now proposing that unlisted property investments no longer be separate from the main fund.

“This is due to a combination of developments in the real estate markets and developments in our mandate,” Matsen, which supervises the fund, told Reuters.

“There are broader possibilities in the listed real estate market than there was ten years ago. And in our mandate we have now the options to have larger ownerships in listed real estate shares.”

The new strategy sees the fund aiming to have a property portfolio in the order of 3–5 percent of its value, down from a cap of 7 percent of the fund’s value placed in unlisted property.

The new strategy would also make the fund cheaper to run, Matsen said.

Kallevig has been offered a position in the main fund’s leadership group, said Matsen. It was not immediately clear whether he had accepted it.