A fisherman holds a snow crab in Kjoellefjord, Norway, November 1, 2017. NTB Scanpix/Terje Bendiksby via REUTERS

OSLO (Reuters) - Ships from European Union countries need permission from Oslo to catch snow crabs off Arctic islands north of Norway, the Norwegian Supreme Court said on Thursday.

The ruling may also make it harder for EU nations to explore for oil and gas in the region.