Norway gas plant workers still set to strike, employers say

OSLO (Reuters) - The planned strike among security guards at Norway’s Nyhamna gas processing facility is expected to go ahead on Saturday as the staff has not been exempted from taking part in the labour conflict, the NHO employers’ group said on Friday.

Gas system operator Gassco has warned that the Nyhamna plant, which handles about a quarter of Norway’s gas exports, will be closed unless the strike is called off.

“We’ve accepted a gradual shutdown of the facility,” the NHO said in an emailed statement.