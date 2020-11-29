Norway gas plant resumes exports to Europe

FILE PHOTO: A gas pipeline is pictured at the new gas import terminal of Norway's company Gassco in Emden, Germany, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s Nyhamna gas export terminal has restarted production and is ramping up output following a shutdown triggered by a strike among workers, system operator Gassco said on Sunday.

Sunday’s output loss was expected to amount to 40 million standard cubic metres (mcm) of gas, less than the 50 mcm loss on Saturday, while it was not yet clear if the outage would have any residual impact on Monday.

“Nyhamna has started and currently increasing export. Day ahead impact uncertain,” Gassco said in a regulatory filing.

British gas prices for the coming week had spiked on Friday ahead of the strike on fears of a protracted conflict.

Gassco and Shell, which provides technical service at Nyhamna, late on Saturday said a solution had been found however that allowed the plant to safely restart despite an ongoing strike among security guards.

Norway exported around 330 mcm per day before Saturday’s outage and meets around 22% of Europe’s annual gas demand via an extensive network of pipelines to Britain, Germany, Belgium and France.