Norway to appoint first woman foreign minister: reports
October 18, 2017 / 7:20 PM / 4 days ago

Norway to appoint first woman foreign minister: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide will on Friday be named minister of foreign affairs, making her the first woman to hold the post, local media reported on Wednesday.

Norway's defence minister Ine Eriksen Soereidegreets a Norwegian soldier during a visit to the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) unit in Muenster, Germany, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Files

If confirmed, she will replace Boerge Brende, who last month was appointed president of the World Economic Forum.

Citing unnamed sources, public broadcaster NRK and independent TV2 both reported that Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg would promote Eriksen Soereide to the Foreign Ministry post.

The appointment would leave the top three government jobs, that of prime minister, foreign minister and finance minister, in the hands of women.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik

