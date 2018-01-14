Norway's Lofoten region to remain off-limits to oil firms: government

MOSS, Norway (Reuters) - Norway’s Arctic region of Lofoten, Vesteraalen and Senja will remain off-limits to oil exploration at least until the next election for parliament, which is due in 2021, the government said on Sunday.

Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg on Sunday announced an agreement to include in her cabinet the centrist Liberal Party, which had demanded that the cod-rich region’s waters continue to be shielded from oil drilling.

Norway is western Europe’s top producer of oil and natural gas.