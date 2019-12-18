Norway picks wind power skeptic as oil minister amid Arctic drilling debate

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway made an outspoken right-wing lawmaker who once called wind farms “white monsters” its oil and energy minister on Wednesday as the government debates updating rules for petroleum industry activity in its Arctic waters.

FILE PHOTO: Sylvi Listhaug sits at the desk after she was introduced as the new Senior and Public Health Minister, in Oslo, Norway May 3, 2019. NTB scanpix/Stian Lysberg Solum via REUTERS

As head of the oil and energy ministry, Sylvi Listhaug will be in charge of managing Norway’s majority stake in oil firm Equinor, granting licenses to wind farms and deciding where oil companies can drill for oil.

Norway’s ruling four-party coalition faces a fierce debate over how far north drilling should be allowed. The Liberals, who control the environment ministry, wanted to restrict drilling, something which Listhaug’s right wing Progress Party opposes.

The government must approve news rules before calling another round of exploration license awards in these frontier areas before elections in 2021.

“WHITE MONSTERS”

Norway is undergoing a boom in the construction of wind farms, but faces opposition from local inhabitants.

In August Listhaug told private broadcaster TV2 in August that Norway, which produces nearly all its electricity from hydropower dams, did not need either onshore or offshore windpower, calling wind turbines “white monsters”.

Listhaug resigned as justice minister in 2018 after posting comments online accusing the opposition Labour Party, which was the target of Norway’s worst peacetime massacre in 2011, of putting the rights of terrorists before national security.

She proposed a bill that would give authorities the right, without judicial review, to strip individuals suspected of terrorism or of being foreign fighters of their Norwegian citizenship. Labour wanted the courts to rule on such decisions.

Popular among supporters in her party, Listhaug made a cabinet comeback this year and is seen as a potential future leader of the Progress Party.