OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s minister for oil and energy, Kjell-Boerge Freiberg, will step down from the cabinet on Wednesday, public broadcaster NRK reported, citing anonymous sources.

Freiberg’s ministry is, among other things, in charge of managing the government’s majority stake in oil firm Equinor (EQNR.OL).

The oil and energy ministry declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.