December 18, 2019 / 9:38 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago
Norway PM Solberg to change cabinet line-up
FILE PHOTO: Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg will announce changes to the composition of her center-right coalition cabinet at 1045 GMT, her office said in a statement on Wednesday.
Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche