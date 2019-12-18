World News
December 18, 2019 / 9:38 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Norway PM Solberg to change cabinet line-up

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg will announce changes to the composition of her center-right coalition cabinet at 1045 GMT, her office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

