FILE PHOTO: Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg delivers a speech during a session of the International Arctic Forum in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg will announce changes to the line-up of her center-right coalition cabinet on Friday, the government said in a statement, without providing further detail.

Public broadcaster NRK meanwhile reported that Sylvi Listhaug, a deputy leader of the right-wing Progress Party and former justice minister, would make a return to the cabinet as minister for the elderly and public health.