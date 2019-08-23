Norway's Liberals accept PM's ultimatum, preventing government's collapse

FILE PHOTO: Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg attends a news conference during the annual informal summer meeting of the Nordic prime ministers in Reykjavik, Iceland August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s Liberal Party, a junior member of Norway’s four-party government, will accept the prime minister’s ultimatum on transport policy, preventing the cabinet’s fall, Liberal leader Trine Skei Grande said on Friday.

Conservative Party Prime Minister Erna Solberg earlier said the three junior parties in her coalition would have to accept her policy proposal or otherwise leave the government.

The other junior partners, the Christian Democrats and the Progress Party, had earlier said they too would accept Solberg’s proposal.