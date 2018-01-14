FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 14, 2018 / 3:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway's Liberals to join Conservative-led government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSS, Norway (Reuters) - Norway’s Conservative-led government has agreed to include the small centrist Liberal Party in the cabinet, expanding it to three parties from two, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Sunday.

Solberg’s government of her Conservative Party and the smaller right-wing Progress Party, had negotiated with the Liberals since the start of January for possible inclusion.

Adding the Liberals makes day-to-day governing easier for Solberg, but the three parties together still hold only 80 seats in Norway’s 169-seat assembly and need support from the Christian Democrats to pass legislation.

While the Christian Democrats, who hold eight seats, back the prime minister on fiscal matters, they have rejected calls to enter government.

Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik

