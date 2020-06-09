Norsk e-Fuel consortium plans hydrogen-based renewable fuel plant

LONDON (Reuters) - Industry consortium Norsk e-Fuel is planning Europe’s first commercial plant for hydrogen-based renewable aviation fuel in Norway, a technology which could significantly reduce carbon emissions from flights.

The consortium is made up of clean technology company Sunfire GmbH; carbon dioxide capture technology firm Climeworks AG; engineering company Paul Wurth SA and green investment company Valinor.

The project will allow the conversion of Norway’s renewable electricity resources into renewable fuels for the aviation sector.

“To put this in perspective, only one industrial scale plant (can) provide enough blended renewable fuel for the top five domestic aviation routes in Norway combined. This would effectively cut the current flight emissions between these cities by about 50%,” said Lars Helge Helvig, founder of Valinor.

Located in Herøya in Norway, the first plant will have a production capacity of 10 million litres a year and go into operation in 2023 before being expanded to produce 100 million litres of renewable fuel before 2026.

A that point the plant will save 250,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions from industries such as aviation every year, the consortium said. Emissions from the main airlines in Europe were 68.14 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2019, according to EU Commission data.

Using electrolysis, renewable energy, water and CO2 captured from air are converted into syngas. Renewable fuels, such as jet fuel, are then produced through further processing and refining. The end products can then be used directly in existing infrastructures, the consortium said.

The upscaled, industrial sized plant will serve as blueprint for a nationwide roll-out of the project, it added.