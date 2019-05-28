Norway's KLP bans alcohol, gambling investments from pension funds

Men tap ashes off their cigarettes into an ashtray at a pub in Prague, Czech Republic, May 8, 2017. REUTERS/David W Cerny

OSLO (Reuters) - KLP, Norway’s largest pension fund, will no longer invest in gambling companies and alcohol makers, and recently sold stocks and bonds in such firms worth some $320 million, it said on Tuesday.

The decision affects around 90 companies, which have been added to KLP’s exclusion list alongside industries it previously divested from, including tobacco firms, certain weapons makers and those involved in the mining or usage of coal.