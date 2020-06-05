Mudslide in Arctic Norway sweeps houses into the sea

A worker descends from a Royal Norwegian Airforce Sea King Helicopter to rescue a dog called Raija from the debris of destroyed houses after a landslide in Alta, Norway, June 3, 2020 in this picture grab from a video. Royal Norwegian Airforce/via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

OSLO (Reuters) - A powerful mudslide in Arctic Norway swept eight houses and the piece of land on which they stood into the sea, where they sank into swirling waters, footage posted on social media showed.

Nobody was hurt when the houses, near the town of Alta in northern Norway, were uprooted in the 650-metre (710 yards) long mudslide on Wednesday.

“It appears no humans were in the area when it happened,” local police officer Torfinn Halvari told Norwegian news agency NTB.