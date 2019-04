Greenpeace activists approach Equinor oil rig near Hammerfest, Norway, April 29, 2019. Jani Sipila/Greenpeace/ Handout via REUTERS REUTERS

OSLO (Reuters) - Greenpeace activists climbed down from a Seadrill drilling rig in Norway on Tuesday and are no longer occupying it, the environmental group told Reuters.

The rig, which was boarded by four activists on Monday, will be used next month by Equinor to explore for oil and gas in the Arctic.