OSLO (Reuters) - Greenpeace activists climbed on Monday aboard a Seadrill drilling rig commissioned by Equinor to explore for oil and gas in the Norwegian Arctic, the group told Reuters.

Four activists climbed aboard the West Hercules rig, said the organization. The vessel is anchored off Hammerfest, continental Europe’s northernmost town and the site of an Equinor liquefied natural gas plant, Snoehvit.