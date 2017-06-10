FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway oil workers agree wage deal, ending threat of strike
June 10, 2017 / 12:33 AM / 2 months ago

Norway oil workers agree wage deal, ending threat of strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firms secured a wage agreement with workers on Saturday, ending the threat of a strike that would have cut output at five fields, employers said.

The Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG), which negotiated on behalf of energy firms, had warned that a strike by the Lederne trade union would have cut oil and gas output by 443,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The five fields that were under threat of strike are operated by Statoil, Shell and Eni.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis

