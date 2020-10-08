Norway oil strike must be resolved by companies, union, says government

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea, January 7, 2020. Carina Johansen/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS

OSLO (Reuters) - It is up to the union and oil companies to resolve the ongoing strike action in the Norwegian oil sector, the Nordic country’s labour ministry told Reuters on Thursday.

“Strike is a legitimate measure. It is the partners’ responsibility to find a solution in this situation. The Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs follows the strike in the usual way,” the ministry said in an emailed statement.

In 2012, the Norwegian government invoked emergency powers to end an oil industry conflict after 16 days, when employers threatened a lockout of workers that would have shut down Norway’s entire oil and gas output.