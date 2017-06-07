Norway oil services firms reach wage deal with two unions

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil services firms have reached a wage deal with two trade unions, the companies and the unions said on Wednesday, in a year when these unions are not allowed to go on strike.

The deal was made with the two largest unions, Industri Energi and Safe, which agreed a pay rise of 7,166 crowns ($846.78) and of 1 crown per hour on night shifts, with effect from June 1.

A number of oil services firms operate off Norway, including Solstad, Farstad and Havila, serving oil companies such as Statoil, Eni and Lundin Petroleum.

In separate talks, the Lederne union representing 150 workers in the oil sector did not reach a deal with oil companies and talks will now go to a state-appointed mediator.

Lederne has the right to strike this year and if they don't agree it could potentially hit Norwegian oil production from midnight on Friday.