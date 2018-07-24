Shell's Knarr field back in production after strike

OSLO (Reuters) - Shell’s Knarr field, which shut output during a rig workers’ strike that lasted ten days earlier this month, is back in production, the company said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A Shell logo is seen at a gas station in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

“Knarr is back in production now,” said Shell spokeswoman Kitty Eide, declining to comment on the current output of the field.

The Shell-operated field produced about 23,000 barrels per day before the strike, mostly oil, with some natural gas liquids and gas. The field’s co-partners are Japan’s Idemitsu, Wintershall and DEA.