SANDEFJORD, Norway (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil has begun work on a proposal to build an onshore terminal in northern Norway for handling oil from the Arctic offshore Johan Castberg oilfield and other yet-to-be-developed resources, the country’s energy minister said.

A report on the proposal is expected in 2019, Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Soeviknes told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.