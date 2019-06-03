Norway negotiators work overtime in bid to avert oil industry strike

FILE PHOTO: A view of Equinor's oil platform in Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea, Norway August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nerijus Adomaitis/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil workers and their employers have extended their pay talks past a midnight deadline in a bid to avert a strike that would reduce the country’s oil and gas output, negotiators said on Tuesday.

The Lederne trade union has threatened to strike at offshore fields operated by Equinor, Aker BP and others, which the oil firms said would curb production by some 440,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day.

The deadline for the wage talks had originally been set to midnight on Monday (2200 GMT).