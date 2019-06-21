Commodities
June 21, 2019

Norway union Safe to take 664 offshore workers on strike if talks fail

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian labor union Safe will take 664 members on strike at offshore oil and gas installations from June 28 if a state-sponsored wage mediation with employers fails, it said on Friday.

While some of the workers are involved in oil and gas production, and thus could have a direct impact on ongoing production from Norwegian fields, most of those affected are in drilling and catering services.

The larger Industri Energi union earlier this week said it planned a strike of 922 workers if the talks fail, taking the overall number that could go on strike to almost 1,600 employees.

