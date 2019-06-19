Norway union to take 922 offshore drilling workers on strike if talks fail

OSLO (Reuters) - Industri Energi, Norway’s largest union for oil workers, would take 922 members on strike from June 28 if a state-sponsored wage mediation with employers fails, it said on Wednesday.

A potential strike could affect 15 floating installations, most of them at Equinor operated fields, such as Statfjord, Gina Krog and Johan Sverdrup, as well as Shell’s Knarr field, the union said in a statement.

Workers could also go on strike at Saipem’s Scarabeo 8 drilling rig, currently employed by Aker BP and Vaar Energi, an independent subsidiary of Eni.

Earlier, another oil workers’ union, Safe, said it planned to take more than 600 workers on strike if the mediation failed.

Most members of the Safe union who could be taken out of strike are working on the same installations as the ones belonging to Industri Energi.

Equinor and Shell were not immediately available to comment on whether any production could be cut as a result of a strike.