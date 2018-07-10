Norway union leader says will take some days before oil strike talks can resume

OSLO (Reuters) - Talks between striking Norwegian unions and rig employers will take some days before they restart, the leader of Norway’s Safe union told Reuters, on the day hundreds of workers walked out, shutting down output at one field and helping lift Brent crude.

“We have no contact with the employers yet. It will take some days at least before we hear from them ... If they want to contact us they will probably reach out to us before the bigger strike on Sunday,” Safe union leader Hilde-Marit Rysst said.

“If they notice money is not flowing in, they will contact us. We are here ready to talk if they want... If not, we will take more workers out from Sunday and more rigs will shut down,” she added.

