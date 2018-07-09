Hundreds of Norway oil workers to strike after talks fail

OSLO (Reuters) - Hundreds of workers on Norwegian oil and gas offshore rigs will go on strike on Tuesday after rejecting a proposed wage deal, a state-appointed mediator said, an action which will likely affect the production of at least one field, Shell’s Knarr.

Less than half an hour after passing a midnight deadline, mediator Carl Petter Martinsen said talks between two trade unions, Safe and YS, and employers’ lobby the Shipowners’ Association, had failed to reach a deal.

“The parties were so far apart from each other there was no point presenting a proposal that could be recommended to both sides,” he said in a statement.

Some 670 workers will walk out from Tuesday, and the number could potentially increase to 2,250 workers if the conflict is not resolved.

Trade union Safe said it would initially take out 106 workers from the Teekay Petrojarl production ship operating at Shell’s Knarr field, which had a daily production of 63,000 barrels of mostly oil, with some NGL and gas output, according to Teekay’s website.

Larger union Industri Energi, which represents the majority of Norwegian oil workers, concluded a wage deal earlier this year.

Safe would also take out workers on drilling rigs that conduct exploration or production drilling for oil firms, including 117 workers from the Transocean Spitsbergen; 80 workers from the Songa Offshore Enabler; 71 workers from Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Stavanger; and 60 workers from North Atlantic Drilling’s West Elara rig, among others.

Other workers to be taken out include 40 Archer drilling workers working on the Snorre B platform operated by Equinor, formerly Statoil; 67 workers from COSL working on the COSL Innovator rig; 50 workers from Island Offshore, a supply vessel firm; and 59 staff from KCA Deutag MODU drilling contractor working on the Askeladden rig.

Some catering workers will also be going on strike in the initial phase, Safe said.