More than 1,000 Norway oil drilling workers threaten strike

OSLO (Reuters) -Some 1,076 members of three Norwegian labour unions could go on strike on June 17 if wage talks fail, hitting oil exploration and other drilling services, the unions said on Friday.

A strike would not affect oil and gas output in the initial round, union officials said.

The largest of the three, Industri Energi, said it planned to take an initial 605 members out on strike if talks failed. The Safe union planned to take some 460 members out, while the smaller DSO would see 11 workers strike.

Initial wage talks between the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association (NSA) and the three labour unions broke down last month, and will resume on June 16 under the guidance of a state-appointed mediator.

“If there’s no agreement, there will be a strike,” Safe union leader Hilde-Marit Rysst said in a statement.

TALKS COVER OVER 8,000 WORKERS

The talks affect the work conditions of more than 8,000 oil drillers and service workers, and any strike could gradually be escalated to encompass some or all of those unions members.

Eight companies drilling on behalf of oil firms will each see one rig being affected initially, and three catering and service firms will also be part of any strike, Industri Energi said.

The list includes rig owners Transocean, Odfjell Drilling, Maersk Drilling, Archer, Seadrill, Dolphin, Rowan and KCA Deutag, as well as service firms ESS, NOC and Sodexo.

The Safe, Industri Energi and DSO unions, representing workers on mobile offshore units and platform drilling on permanent installations, asked last month for the settlement to be brought before a state-appointed mediator.

Under Norway’s tightly regulated collective bargaining system, unions are only eligible to declare a strike if the mediation also fails.

Employees directly employed by oil firms separately agreed a wage deal last month, thus preventing a strike.