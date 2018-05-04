FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
May 4, 2018 / 4:47 AM / in an hour

Norway oil firms, workers agree 2.8 percent wage rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firms and their employees early on Friday agreed a wage deal that gives workers on offshore oil and gas rigs a 2.8 percent pay rise for 2018, the companies said.

Labor unions separately confirmed a deal had been reached.

Under the country’s system of collective bargaining, workers would not have had a right to go on strike this year even if talks had broken down.

The agreement comprising 6,942 people included oil workers, drillers and service staff managing canteens and other facilities, was in line with other recent collective bargains.

The companies involved were Statoil, ConocoPhillips, Aker BP, Eni, Neptune Energy, Lundin Petroleum, Shell, Repsol, Wintershall, Point Resources, Sodexo, Ess Support Services, Coor Service Management, 4Service Offshore Hotels and KCA Deutag.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.