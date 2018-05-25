FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 4:02 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Norway's oil drilling unions agree wage deal, avert strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Workers on Norwegian offshore oil drilling rigs agreed to a new wage deal on Friday, labor unions and employers said, averting the risk of a strike that could have hit exploration efforts later this year.

Industri Energi, which represents more than 4,000 drilling workers, said in a statement the deal would give members a “solid increase” in pay.

The Norwegian Shipowners’ Association, representing rig owners, said a deal had also been signed with the smaller Safe union.

Companies drilling on behalf of oil firms in Norwegian waters include Transocean, Fred. Olsen Energy, Odfjell Drilling, Rowan Companies, Maersk Drilling and Seadrill.

Oil companies, including Equinor, Eni, Aker BP and Lundin Petroleum rent rigs to search for hydrocarbon reserves off Norway.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

