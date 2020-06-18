Norway does not plan deeper oil output cut, says energy minister

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway is not planning to deepen its oil output cuts following a decision by the OPEC+ group of nations to prolong its own production cut, the Nordic country’s oil and energy minister said on Thursday.

The Nordic country, which is not part of the OPEC+ group, has said it would cut its oil production by 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June and by 134,000 bpd in the second half of 2020.

“There are signs that the market is stabilising more rapidly than had seemed the case a few months ago,” Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru told a video conference with energy companies.