Norway oil workers threaten to strike, including at Sverdrup field

OSLO (Reuters) - Some 113 Norwegian offshore oil workers plan to go on strike from Sept. 30 onwards if annual pay negotiations with employers fail, the Safe trade union said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea, January 7, 2020. Carina Johansen/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS

Initially, 88 of the union's members at Equinor's EQNR.OL Johan Sverdrup field, the largest oil producing field in western Europe, and 25 at ConocoPhillips's COP.N Ekofisk Lima platform, would go on strike, Safe said.

Two other unions, Industri Energi and Lederne, have also said they will join a strike if talks fail.

Norway exports more than four million barrels of oil equivalent per day, half in the form of crude and other liquids and half from natural gas, making it a major global energy supplier.

Norwegian oil firms and unions failed to reach agreement during preliminary bargaining on Sept. 7-8, and will be subject to mandatory state-led mediation on Sept. 28-29 in a bid to prevent a strike.

While it was not immediately clear how much of the country’s output could be cut in the event of a strike, past disputes have typically led to a reduction in output of around 10%, with a primary focus on oil rather than gas.

The unions are negotiating on behalf of a combined 7,300 workers, while the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG) represents oil firms.

The NOG, which speaks for the industry during wage negotiations, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

If Norway’s state-appointed mediator is unable to broker a deal, union members will be eligible to go on strike and the dispute could be escalated to include more workers in the following days.

Unions have not publicly released details of their demands.