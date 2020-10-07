Norway strike could shut giant Sverdrup oilfield on October 14

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's Johan Sverdrup oilfield, the North Sea's largest with an output capacity of up to 470,000 barrels of oil per day, will have to close down production unless a strike among workers ends by Oct. 14, operator Equinor EQNR.OL said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A view of Equinor's oil platform in Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea, Norway August 22, 2018. Picture taken August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nerijus Adomaitis/

A shutdown at Sverdrup would more than double the existing outage from the ongoing strike by the Lederne union, taking the total capacity cut to around 800,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day.

The price of North Sea oil LCOc1 rose by around $0.15 to over $42 a barrel by 1910 GMT after news of the potential shutdown, Refinitiv data showed.

Some 43 members of the Lederne labour union went on strike at the Sverdrup field last week, but Equinor was able to maintain output with its remaining staff, the company said at the time.

“This situation would change if the strike continues into Oct. 14,” Equinor said in a statement.

“This is due to the scheduled rotation of personnel as there would not be sufficient capacity and competence in key operational functions at Johan Sverdrup.

“We hope that in the intervening period there may be a settlement between (the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association, NOG) and the union,” it added.

Six other offshore oil and gas fields shut down on Monday this week as the union ramped up its strike, reducing output by around 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, according to the NOG.

Workers at another four fields are due to go on strike on Oct. 10, although the industry has not said how big the impact would be on production.

Of the fields that have closed so far, close to 60% of the total cuts were natural gas, with crude oil and natural gas liquids making up the rest, a Reuters calculation based on official Norwegian output data showed.

Norway regularly pumps just over 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, half in the form of crude and other liquids and half from natural gas, making it a major global energy supplier.