Norway will decide soon whether to cut oil output: oil minister

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s oil minister said on Tuesday that the Scandinavian energy producer would soon decide whether to cut output following unprecedented curbs agreed by the OPEC+ group of nations.

Benchmark Brent crude fell to $18.10 a barrel on Tuesday, its lowest since December 2001, as the coronavirus outbreak has hammered demand for fuel. [O/R]

“We have not yet concluded. It will happen soon,” Oil and Energy Minister Tina Bru told journalists via video link.

The daily Stavanger Aftenbladet, published in Norway’s oil industry heartland, reported on Tuesday that Bru wanted to cut output but said a final decision has not yet been made. It cited anonymous sources.

A spokeswoman for the oil ministry said the government would take a decision soon, when asked about the report.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, announced sweeping cuts in production, amounting to almost 10% of global supplies, starting from May. However, demand has tumbled by as much as 30%.

Bru made his comments after holding a video conference call with Prime Minister Erna Solberg and representatives of Norway’s oil industry.

Solberg said the government was looking at possible measures to help the oil industry, Norway’s largest industry.

“We will come back to it before the revised budget,” she said, without giving details.

The revised budget it due in May.