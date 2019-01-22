Norway's December oil output misses forecast

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the oil refinery in Mongstad, Norway April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s oil production fell by 2.1 percent year-on-year in December and lagged the Petroleum Directorate’s forecast for the month by 2.5 percent amid technical problems at some offshore fields, the industry regulator said on Monday.

December natural gas output fell by 2.5 percent year-on-year, lagging forecasts by 3.6 percent, it added.

Norway recently predicted its 2019 oil output would fall to a 30-year low, although it is expected to rebound next year following the start-up later this year of the giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield.