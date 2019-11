FILE PHOTO: A view of Equinor's oil platform in Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea, Norway August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nerijus Adomaitis/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - The Norwegian oil industry faces weaker earnings margins in the coming years as the smaller size of new discoveries in recent years leads to a higher per-barrel development costs, Statistics Norway (SSB) said in a report on Tuesday.

“In a long-term perspective, it appears that the downturn that began in 2013, when output and prices fell, may have marked the turning point for Norway’s oil industry,” SSB said.