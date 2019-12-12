Norway's oil output hits 32-month high, beats forecast

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Equinor's Johan Sverdrup oilfield platforms in the North Sea, Norway December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s oil output in November hit its highest level since March 2017 at 1.71 million barrels per day, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Thursday.

Output topped Norway’s official forecast by 13.2%, the NPD said.

The giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield started up ahead of schedule in October and has ramped up, contributing to a boost in Norway’s November crude output of 16.0% month on month and 14.4% year on year.

Norway’s overall output of oil, natural gas, condensates and natural gas liquids rose to 4.11 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, its highest level since February 2018, NPD data showed.

Daily natural gas output rose by 10.1% month on month to 10.0 billion cubic meters but missed forecasts by 3.2%, the NPD said.

Top Norwegian producer Equinor said in October it had restrained its gas output amid a supply glut.