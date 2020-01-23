Norway's PM to appoint Jan Tore Sanner as finance minister: media

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg will appoint Conservative lawmaker Jan Tore Sanner as the new finance minister, business daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Thursday.

Sanner is currently minister of education and integration.

The right-wing Progress Party, including Finance Minister Siv Jensen, resigned from the government on Monday over a cabinet decision to help bring a woman suspected of Islamic State affiliation back home to Norway, opening up several cabinet jobs.