FILE PHOTO: Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg will remain in office as head of a minority three-party coalition following the resignation of the right-wing Progress Party, Solberg said on Monday.

Finance Minister Siv Jensen earlier announced the resignation of Progress over the cabinet’s decision to bring home from Syria a woman suspected of Islamic State affiliation.